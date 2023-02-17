Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,666 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.