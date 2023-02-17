OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 3.9 %

KIDS traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 131,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,588. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,275 shares of company stock valued at $153,519. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

