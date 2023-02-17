Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE OEC traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 1,230,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.