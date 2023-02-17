OriginTrail 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.69 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 2% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $151.40 million and $2.69 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

