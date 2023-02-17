O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $862.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $819.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $779.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

