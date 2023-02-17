O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $862.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $819.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $779.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.