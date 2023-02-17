Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Amplitude accounts for about 0.7% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Amplitude worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 541,552 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 177,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.