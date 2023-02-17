Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,424 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

RSP opened at $151.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

