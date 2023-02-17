Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after buying an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.