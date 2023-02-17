Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

