Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.08 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

