Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

