Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of ChargePoint worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

