Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of ChargePoint worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
