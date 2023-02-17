Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

