Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,810,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,979,000 after purchasing an additional 518,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

