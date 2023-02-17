Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,513 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $132.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

