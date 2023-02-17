Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

Shares of FRC opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $174.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

