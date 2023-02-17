Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

