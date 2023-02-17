Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 83,921 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.