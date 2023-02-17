Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,521 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $408.36 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $525.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.24 and its 200 day moving average is $412.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.