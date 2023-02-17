Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $273.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

