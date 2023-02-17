Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after acquiring an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equitable by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,394,000 after acquiring an additional 109,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equitable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after purchasing an additional 481,553 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

