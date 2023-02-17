Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AES Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.42%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

