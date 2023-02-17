Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

SAP Trading Down 1.1 %

SAP Company Profile

SAP stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.