Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,872 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

