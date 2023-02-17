OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

OPKO Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $296,259,224.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,987,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 158,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

