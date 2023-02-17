Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,608 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCN opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.69.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

