Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 16,735 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

