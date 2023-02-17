Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.38 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

