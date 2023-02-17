Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.90 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

