Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 30,013 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in APA were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Stock Performance

APA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

