Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 11,207 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
QSR stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
