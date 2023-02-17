ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

