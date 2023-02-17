OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.69.

OMF opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

