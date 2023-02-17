Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.26. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 27,316 shares traded.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 10.42.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

