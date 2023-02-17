OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $313,800.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

