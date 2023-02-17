OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OABI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.40.

OmniAb Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson acquired 10,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,838,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,576.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 482,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,038.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

