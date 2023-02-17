Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Increased by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Olin accounts for 1.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Olin worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $3,306,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,218. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

