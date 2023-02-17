Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oil States International Trading Up 9.5 %

OIS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,217,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oil States International Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

