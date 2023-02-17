Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OCUL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
