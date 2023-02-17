Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCUL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

