Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66.79 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $284.26 million and approximately $66.79 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00431782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.28602037 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

