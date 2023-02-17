Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $81.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.82.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
