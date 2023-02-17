Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 150,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $55.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

