Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.