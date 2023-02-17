Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,360 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at $17,333,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,866 shares of company stock worth $4,737,803 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $70.57. 267,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,132. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

