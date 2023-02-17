Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Aviat Networks worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 116.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 39,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

