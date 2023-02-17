Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,700 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Photronics worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 114.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 26.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 83.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 184,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

PLAB stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.93. 200,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,912. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

