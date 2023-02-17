Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,600 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 1,393,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

