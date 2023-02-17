Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.9% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.67. 743,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average is $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.