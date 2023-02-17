Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Veritiv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $161.10.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.